Stretch marks ripple over the trees in

my hometown born from generations of shearing and

pruning to fit into the cement cage of suburban beauty. They’ve

known but one hue and one form. Evergreen. Too low come the

shears, the axe, the saw, too high come ladders and indelicate,

flat, buzz cuts. Bear it all and remain but pretty side-walk edgers

beside the violent roll of machines in the road.

My trees

have never known the feeling of roots sinking into

marshlands, rivers, seas. They do not

know the glassy fists of ice wrapped

around branches or

glittering crusts

set over leaves.

They are not

allowed to know

the embrace of

the sisters next

to them, to wrap

branch, or leaf,

or moss in wild

solidarity, to grow

into each other,

stay entwined so

that one’s end is

indistinguishable

from the other’s

beginning.

Cement lies idle across years and we learn quick

that rock is not invincible. Roots run deeper,

stronger until it’s tired of burrowing down. Rebellion

moves up, cracks the shackles of fences, roads,

sidewalks, disturbs the ‘peace’ of machines. It’s

slow, this wild reclaim, but damage hits bedrock

with more force than bled drops of forgotten sap.

