i’m here but i’m standing here

just a mile from the charred fuselage:rebel forced into sudden silence,she’d sing for us hymns of the unbornstill under His rigid eye.

i left a trail of wrinkled receipts

spending evening prayers and birthday wishes

on big guns and fighter jets—

pixie dust custom-made for us,

and so came this sudden invention:

Fourth of July firecrackers

dipped in sour wine

made for idle dreams

spoiling his repair

i don’t want to be a father

you couldn’t stand to be

i don’t want to be a father

you never had to be.

