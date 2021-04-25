After Ocean Vuong / After Roger Reeves / After Frank O’Hara

Peter, are you listening?

The world has been wondering

Where you might have gone,

So long has it been since

You last communed. The river

Hasn’t seen you striding its banks,

Where the leaves crunch underfoot

Like cereal under teeth,

And the clouds have started

Speeding, sensing no one

To watch them bob across the sky

Like feathered balloons. Peter, you

Lie on the couch chewing your lip

Biting your nails wondering whether

A Second Coming is coming

Or whether anyone will indeed

Stop the rain falling outside like

Sheets but along the window

A drop is carving a rivulet

Down the pane you ask yourself

When did these glasses start fogging

Up and anyway why are you wearing

Glasses your eyesight is finer than

A ballpoint pen but digging their ends

Into that soft spot between your nose and eyes

Is keeping you alive, that and the

Burning on the roof of your mouth

From the Mac and cheese you

Overheated. Peter, you are part

Of an upswelling that stretches

Your little self out across the world

Like a yarn blanket over a chair,

One whose legs wobble but that you sit in

Nonetheless. Peter, where are you going,

Riding freight trains that advance like rolling

Waves while your legs dangle over oceans

Of deep gray dirt. Remember how lovely

Your dreams once were, filled with sandcastles

made from stolen buckets on a beach

Long since nationalized. Peter, don’t be afraid

Remember how you were once even younger

Than now and you thought the world beckoned you

Well guess what it’s even bolder and brighter

And fuller of stars than you imagined even

Though now you are starting to feel that

Your youth is spent perhaps you must

Consider that it is only just beginning and will

Carry on, taking you in tow.

Related