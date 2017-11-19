“The fact that I
am writing to you
in English
already falsifies what I
wanted to tell you.
My subject:
how to explain to you that I
don’t belong to English
though I belong nowhere else”
-Gustavo Perez Firmat, Bilingual Blues
I’ve been wanting to tell you about him for a while
But how can I tell you of someone who
Doesn’t exist in this language
Someone whose essence
Becomes damaged in this context
Even the simple characteristics,
the constant quips
the raised eyebrows,
aren’t captured
Correctly
In this tongue that’s used constantly
To claim
To take
No he was not “loving,” a word that rolls off the tongue
And disappears into its overused shell
Era amoroso
because the word amoroso occupies your mouth
makes it fill full
in the same way he filled you
with his love
with his eyes
that greeted you with acceptance
for who and what you were
at that exact moment
knowing all that you’ve been through
and all that you could become
but “eyes” isn’t right either
“eyes” turn your mouth into a line
Ojos
that’s the word
because it’s circular, brings images of his glasses
how they swooped down over his crooked nose
ever time he turned to you
with a secret
with a laugh
so how can I possibly tell you
what its like to lose him
when you can’t understand
the very language
the space we occupied
he didn’t exist in this language
of troubles
of demise
he exists in the best parts of me
the places where I dare
to dream
the place were
I’m capable
Of everything
Even saying
Perdoname
Forgive me
Because I am
Sorry
That I can’t bring myself
To accept this place.
Accept you.
Because you don’t understand
And I don’t know how to make you
But maybe
I just don’t
Want that.
Maybe
I don’t
Want you,
To understand
Maybe
I wish
You’d recognize
That you
Never
Will