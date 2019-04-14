Don Storm ‘80 and I wrote and drew “Verity,” a satiric science-fiction comic strip for the Weekly, thanks to Bob Faggen ‘82 taking a chance on us. The strip took longer to produce than we anticipated, and we were grateful that the Weekly, in its first incarnation, came out a little less frequently than once a week!

James Goldin ‘80

My good friend James Goldin ‘80 and I wrote the Verity comic strip for Nassau Weekly. I can tell you that James and I put a lot of long hours into that strip and we were both grateful to Bob Faggen ‘82 for being a patient and open-minded editor for us. I was proud to be part of Nassau Weekly and am both happy and impressed that it is still going strong after 40 years.

Don Storm ‘80

