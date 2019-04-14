Don Storm ‘80 and I wrote and drew “Verity,” a satiric science-fiction comic strip for the Weekly, thanks to Bob Faggen ‘82 taking a chance on us. The strip took longer to produce than we anticipated, and we were grateful that the Weekly, in its first incarnation, came out a little less frequently than once a week!

James Goldin '80

 

My good friend James Goldin ‘80 and I wrote the Verity comic strip for Nassau Weekly. I can tell you that James and I put a lot of long hours into that strip and we were both grateful to Bob Faggen ‘82 for being a patient and open-minded editor for us. I was proud to be part of Nassau Weekly and am both happy and impressed that it is still going strong after 40 years.

Don Storm '80

Illustration by James Goldin ’80 and Don Storm ’80

