too far away.
My head has felt
too heavy.
So here is a summary of my year,
for my notebook
and for this publication
and for my peace of mind
and for my artist’s heart
and for my memory:
I didn’t grow as much as I thought I would
Or realize as much as I hoped I would
But I guess that’s okay.
There’s always summer
and the year after that
and the year after that
and the year after that
and the rest of our lives
for learning
and loving
and wondering about why we are the way that we are
and who put us here
and what we are meant to do
and why it’s hard sometimes
but easier with certain people around us.
There’s always summer to
dress like her
eat like that
feel like It
do those things.
There’s always summer to
breathe in
run fast
lie flat.
There’s always summer to
think
realize
laze.
There’s always summer
and the year after that
and the year after that
and the year after that
and the rest of our lives.
Sorting through the backlog takes time.