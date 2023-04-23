Back from hiatus, PrinceWatch is here to keep campus journalism accountable. This week we’re punching up with this triumph of data analysis:

“Top Universities released decisions. Admissions Instagram followers plunged.”

(Published April 3rd, 2023)

A melodramatic headline that captures the meaningful relationship between cause and effect. Not much to say about this one, except:

“I drank milk as a lactose intolerant. Diarrhea.”

“Guy gets punched in the face. Is not pleased.”

“I rolled around in mud. I am covered in mud.”

And to Prince members, if you see this… Please don’t hurt me! It’s my birthday.

