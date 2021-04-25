walls sweating, (touch)stones weathered

like rotten guts that coax a co-motion of flies

thru the cold,

and the rich and the rank and the relay,

pale feet wear scars on the concrete,

the roar that stirs under the stars

the endless buzzing—

her eyes feel undecided

trying to work out

whether or not

it’s worth trusting in

and the paint’s thin enough

to show silver peaking

and wildflowers that cut

deep into her sides

inside it lies

untouched

and I want to drown

in its unknown depths.

the walls are sweating

falling forwards

sands of time or

a leaky pipe dissolving the plaster

congestion

a leaky nose

and so many noises run

unopposed

motion clutters the frame

for a second

motion

velocity

interstitial velocities

interstitial seconds of velocity

interstitial moments of inner motion

sounds move parallel to trains

voices weave in and out

noises

voices winding through the signs

they sing and play guitar through a tiny little amp

and the sound bounces of the walls and the posters and

trips the man late to his train

he has work on main street

and he’s late

the walls are sweating

the paint peels off of the walls

pieces of paint curling like a dirty finger

hairy walls

hairy air

hairy floor

the walls are sweating

pimples and cc

curling like a dirty finger

hidden in the light

people who inspire you to dream

