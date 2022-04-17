Hopping along the lovely word-stones in the volume before me,
Dancing in light-streams of contemplation divine,
Basking in wisdom I thought unattainable,
Along the scholarly cobbles I drift,
Seeking and finding form within
Authorial, labyrinthic catacombs
That capture beauty
And frame freedom—
Until my Fall.
Diving away from inked symbols and stamps,
into the blankness of the page,
into unexplainable chapter jumps
into the little pools perforating the start of each paragraph,
those that well up with unknowledge,
into that monstrous, godlike white page prefacing
such voluminous importance and well-edited glory;
into decisions arbitrary and blankly staring
some made by writer,
others by editor,
but most by upbringing.
now i live crawling around these gaps,
a creature fallen into the unassumed,
blinded by empty lampposts,
abandoned long ago,
still glimpsed on easels few,
Up above,
the rumble train of pen strokes and gawks
deafen my poor ears and trap me
beneath loose stones
that carry ancestral weight.
down here,
Mysticism twists herself in circles,
gnawing at her purple train
with an eloquence unthought
of a chaos-born beast;
Assumption lays here too,
drunk on the stones,
dizzily laughing and spreading a cheer
that fogs one’s eyes with untamable fire.
on this rocky incropping,
my eyes flame with unquenchable thirst
and the mirage dries my hope into dust,
but, heaving, i reach out
Please, sir, where might I find the sea?