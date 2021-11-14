“HUMAN” is incongruous

with the opaque ziploc bag full of legos

that is every person. there’s too much

straining against the plastic membrain,

stretching circles into the film,

to be two syllable simple.

what i mean is, the body is

body and the spirit wants out, or

the world is just blocks

of disparate information

we struggle to contain, or

the human can only know themselves to be human

because we condemn the three dimensions

of our thoughts to something

so flat and contrived as writing,

rife with error, image, simplification —

it’s so much easier to kill

when you’re shooting at

an idea.

Related