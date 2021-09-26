Are you there yet? Hello, dear. I’m on

my way, lost myself at the intersection

between the bottomless sea and the swan

that wanders between the traffic lanes. Who

held you up? The shore laps wetly

at my toes, the small of my back is blue

from the absence of your hand. Your alarm clock

woke me up, kept me from veering off

into the seaweed now tangling round my sock

and up between my big and little

toes. The GPS isn’t quite as loud. I’m

short on sleep, my nails are brittle

with bite marks. You’re not here like you said; where

are you again? Did you leave your phone number

attached to the windshield? It’s gone, I said I would share

my everything with the sea. I see the swan

and it’s brighter than I remember, it’s like

my blinking LED screen, reflecting my wan

face: rerouting. Dear, I’m not lost yet. There are

two, three, infinite paths. Soon you’ll be

sighing in your sleep in the back of my car.

