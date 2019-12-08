So many memorials sigh with water:

Water plunging down into a gaping

crevice, the negative space of building,

water falling thunderous, or rippling noiseless,

water running backward on a table, parting

to reveal martyrs and heroes, when touched.

So many memorials nurture trees:

baby Callery pears, brought as saplings,

not seeds. Eight yellowwoods planted

in 1993 for the eight women etched

into the wall. Cherry blossoms,

which speckle a green space pink.

So many memorials are ordered by

age, date, home, hobby, friends,

family, neighbors, workplace, or alphabet.

With too much text to see or read,

I imagine the storm of a thousand paper cranes.

Chasing hundreds of words with my fingers,

I keep searching for your name.