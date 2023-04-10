We all know the feeling: you’re sitting in your seminar when suddenly you’re overcome by an all-consuming desire to…

Crack open my ballpoint pen and drink the ink like it’s a flask Drink a bottle of water like it’s filled with vodka and cause a whole scene for nothing Hit my vape Pull out a lit cigarette to prove that I’m a Real Intellectual™ Invoke the muse Roll my eyes back into my head as I lyrically recite the prophecies of old Thumb out my own eyes Offer my TA a high five, up high, then one down low, then pull my hand away and say “too slow” Ask my professor to rank the students in the seminar by intelligence Ask my professor to rank the students in the seminar by looks Pass a note that says “do you like me? check yes or no” to my TA Let my hair down and take off my glasses so everyone realizes that I was beautiful all along Give birth messily Climb out of the K-hole Pull out my last loose tooth and show everyone Start floating away toward the smell of a freshly baked pie emitting cartoonish scent lines Look directly into an imaginary camera and break the fourth wall every time a thought enters my head Moo Videotape my professor saying innocuous shit about modernity and then use AI software to create an outrageous deepfake that will go viral online, gaining me much fame and glory Break open the window with my bare hands, sustaining moderate injury in the process Do the cinnamon challenge Bust out my rainbow loom React to my professor with a chipper, “You said it, mister!” Ask my professor what else that mouth do then backpedal hard Start an impromptu game of Duck Duck Goose Loudly react to the polyamorous werewolf fanfic I am reading Strip to be the class’s example of asiatic femininity Remove a piece of clothing every 15 minutes so I’m butt naked by the end of class Be a silly little slut Play the NYT crossword song at full volume every time someone “approaches the topic from an ontological standpoint” Repeat a woman’s point but louder Shatter the glass ceiling Be an ally Show porn to the whole class (amateur, self made) Scream and cry and grab the eraser from my professor’s hand to erase that one white spot off of the chalkboard that they keep missing Auto-fellatio Mr. Beast Squid Games in real life Smoke on that zaza ​​Show my professor intimate knowledge of his unpublished memoir Look up my professor’s daughter on Instagram Say “Amen to that!” Ask my professor if he could spare a few minutes to talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ Write a 12-page, double spaced, fairly disenchanted book review on Goodreads about the Bible Ask the guest speaker to replace our professor Serve c*nt Show everyone my actual c*nt Kool aid man-ing through the walls of McCosh to create a hallway that goes all the way through the building Put glasses on the back of my head and sitting backwards in my chair to pretend to be a hair creature Eat a whole picnic and leaving no crumbs Explain to the professor that I did the reading but don’t feel like talking about it right now Grub for worms Become both the lover and the beloved Break each piece of chalk in half, one by one Human centipede Start talking about my android phone in a condescending tone Urgently raise my hand and when called on point to the person next to me and say in a shrill voice, “Professor, she’s on iMessage during classsss!!!!!” Rip the wooden leg off the table and whittling it into a stake with my teeth Tell an ROTC kid that I don’t think military personnel deserve to board the plane before me Push back against the liberal elite of academia and becoming a conservative firebrand Salute the ROTC kid Book a bus ticket to Washington DC on 1/5/2021 Turn to the guy next to me and asking him to tell me everything he knows about the female orgasm Pronounce Walter Benjamin with a hard “J” Pants my professor Nod my head like yeah Move my hips like yeah Whip out my phone to continue filming my “Real Day in the Life of a Princeton Student” TikTok so I can get high schoolers in my comments to ask me my admissions stats Reenact the diner scene from When Harry Met Sally Play a mental game of “Fuck, Marry, Kill” with my classmates Chomp down on a honey lemon echinacea cough drop Become a stay-at-home dad Live tweet the premiere of Riverdale’s final season Circle back Secrete pools of saliva and display them on the table before me, so a female can enjoy a nutritious treat, and I can increase my chance of copulation Email my professor links to videos of unexpected animal friends with the subject line: “This is kind of like us” Put on an Australian accent so I don’t have to be familiar with the American canon Shoot myself out of an American canon Make out with the weird philosophy kid Put on fucked up little plays in the stage of my mind Explore several different uses of a peach Bring a case of PBR and insist that everyone Venmos me for it Finish an entire roll of Hubba Bubba Refuse to participate “because I’m on vocal rest for my slam poetry show” Act cool and above it all but in a way that you can tell deep down I’m really just looking for love just like everyone else on this crazy planet we call Earth Let out an audible and cartoonish “gulp” when the professor cold calls on me Construct the LEGO® Star Wars Death Star Write my number in my notes just in case he looks over (he won’t) Have my eyes roll back into my head as I lyrically recite the prophecies of old Ask my professor if he polishes his bald spot or if it’s just naturally shiny Flashmob to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You”

