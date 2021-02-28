I marvel from my spot in First and say

“Damn they must call it Fine for a good cause”

Because that building looking great today

Like it was delivered by dear old Claus

A brutalist chic makes my heart quite weak

Dare I describe the wonders of Fine Hall?

Although those lacking taste may call it bleak

This bad take raises my cholesterol

A campus full of great inequity

Memorialized in the halls of stone

Fine, in contrast, sides with equality

Made of material routine as phones

So in short I devote these humble rhymes

To Fine Hall: tower for our strange, strange times

