I marvel from my spot in First and say
“Damn they must call it Fine for a good cause”
Because that building looking great today
Like it was delivered by dear old Claus
A brutalist chic makes my heart quite weak
Dare I describe the wonders of Fine Hall?
Although those lacking taste may call it bleak
This bad take raises my cholesterol
A campus full of great inequity
Memorialized in the halls of stone
Fine, in contrast, sides with equality
Made of material routine as phones
So in short I devote these humble rhymes
To Fine Hall: tower for our strange, strange times
