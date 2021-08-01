After Charles Wyatt

a flower waves its children as wind ruffles grass like children chasing butterflies or flies coated in butter yellow butter bellow yutter white flutter furry hares perched ears daisy hairs honeyed skin petals pressed onto fingernails nails oranging from the petal juice we sit criss-cross applesauce sneeze in the breeze white fur allergy seasons wax and wane hummingbirds sing cicadas echo their humming and like cicadas we circle in circles whirling pink clouds as the sun melts in its circular orbit golden dew drips through transforming blades of grass into glades of brass

