Nails are too long,
can’t remember to cut them,
they are colored with everything I hold
like the skin of orange peel—
a citrus flesh that never bleeds,
Coffee grind soil from the night
I tried to uproot something
I could not see,
Dust of a keyboard that never
taps back,
Crumbs from
empty cereal bags
as I search for whole pieces,
only fragments are left
and I never know how to
eat them.
My nails extend past their borders,
yellow hued and black dirt
around pink,
I impatiently remove
what is underneath.
When I finally remember to cut them,
I worry these hands will look unfamiliar, and
that everything I hold
will disappear the moment
I let go.