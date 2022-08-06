Unaided

my eyes can only see so much

Beauty.

Blind

to the breaths in front of me,

but behind another’s lungs.

To the oxygen lifeline

tying sunbathed strangers; a crystal eyes’ fiddle driving a sandy somebody’s drumming thumbs: United.

Ubiquitous

are the lines of sapphire ink

I strain my eyes to try to see.

Crisscrossing through wavelengths beyond my visible light-spectrum; electromagnetic radiation thick with stories,

Biotic.

Believe me,

I offer you my shade of bluish-yellow

in the name of love,

in the deepest, sincerest way I can imagine, because I hope one day you

will share with me your favorite color;

Ultra, pentuple please!

Unbroken

will always be my faith in your

Vision.