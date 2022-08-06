Unaided
my eyes can only see so much
Beauty.
Blind
to the breaths in front of me,
but behind another’s lungs.
To the oxygen lifeline
tying sunbathed strangers; a crystal eyes’ fiddle driving a sandy somebody’s drumming thumbs: United.
Ubiquitous
are the lines of sapphire ink
I strain my eyes to try to see.
Crisscrossing through wavelengths beyond my visible light-spectrum; electromagnetic radiation thick with stories,
Biotic.
Believe me,
I offer you my shade of bluish-yellow
in the name of love,
in the deepest, sincerest way I can imagine, because I hope one day you
will share with me your favorite color;
Ultra, pentuple please!
Unbroken
will always be my faith in your
Vision.