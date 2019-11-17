Fish headslie in a heapbesides my grandmother.Her worn cleaver a guillotine.Whoosh. Thump.She humsthe tune of asong from her small village.It is a foreign sound, but Ifollow.

Cô Hai

and her oxen

stroll by on the dirt road.

We prepare to reap regrets sown

years past

in the

rice paddy where

seeds are unable to

germinate. “Something is in the

water”,

grandma

speculates. The

men have all disappeared.

I ask, “Will I disappear next?”

Maybe.

They say

Agent Orange

is coming for us all.

Grandma says nothing—one more

cleave.

Whoosh. Boom.