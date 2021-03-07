Dear Readers,

It is with great excitement that we bring you the Nassau Weekly’s third-annual Women*s Issue. Crafted in honor of International Women’s History Month, the Women*s Issue strives to highlight the voices of woman-identifying writers on Princeton’s campus.

When the Nass was founded in 1979, Princeton had only been co-ed for 10 years. Like most spaces on campus at the time, the original Nassau Weekly was dominated by white men. Over the past 42 years the Nass’s representation of women-identifying students has increased immensely. This year, 5 out of 7 of the Nassau Weekly’s upper-management masthead members identify as women. We’ve come a long way, but it’s our hope that this progress will inspire the current and future mastheads to continue striving for equity in all aspects of our publication. There is still great work to be done.

The Nassau Weekly strives to create a safe space which allows students of any and all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, abilities, nationalities, religions, and socio-economic statuses not only to feel comfortable, but to thrive. We hope to uplift the voices of women* at Princeton with each and every issue, but this month, it’s a particularly special pleasure to highlight these voices. This issue pays tribute to all the truly phenomenal, badass women* of the Nassau Weekly’s past, present, and future. In particular, we want to highlight the work of our first year writers– from Lauren Aung’s reflection on Disney princess stories, to Lara Katz’s impassioned poem, to Beth Villaruz’s honest commentary on female bodies. We are so proud of those who have contributed to our Women*s Issue, from writers to editors to designers, and hope that you all come away from this issue as inspired by these individuals as we are.

With much love,

Mika Hyman ‘22, Co-Publisher (she/her/hers)

Anika Khakoo ‘23, Co-Publisher (she/her/hers)

Note: Following the lead of Princeton’s Women*s Center, we place an asterisk next to the word ‘women’ to signify that there’s more to this word than its traditional definition. The issue isn’t solely for those who were born biologically female. Rather, it expands beyond the gender binary to include anyone who identifies as a woman.

