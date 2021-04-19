Dear readers,

In the midst of the increasing hate crimes against the AAPI community across the globe, we write to both condemn these actions and create space for conversations centering the movement to stop AAPI hate, which has resurged in response to COVID-related hate crimes and the tragic Atlanta shootings on March 16. The masthead of the Nassau Weekly stands in solidarity with the AAPI community on Princeton’s campus, in the United States, and worldwide. The Nass always strives to be a publication that promotes inclusivity, uplifts voices which have been historically othered, and represents the diversity of Princeton’s campus at large.

We believe that it is the role of a publication to be actively anti-racist. By illuminating the stories of especially vulnerable identities, journalism can shape how we treat people and foster genuine human respect. This includes actively combatting the stereotyping, objectifying, and silencing of AAPI individuals. So much of what we’re taught about Asianness is fed to us by white historians, creators, and educators, but right now the importance of consuming media from the source is paramount. We encourage our readers to look into and support AAPI creators at the Nass and beyond. We strive to create a space that amplifies AAPI voices.

In order to support this mission, the AAPI community of the Nass will publish an issue specifically dedicated to the writing of Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Desi American students. We encourage members of these communities to submit their prose, poetry, reflections, artwork, and opinion pieces for this issue by May 18th. While the semester will have ended, this special summer issue will be published in honor of Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage month, and is part of an ongoing commitment to continue this conversation beyond the highly visible tragedies in the media.

We stand with the members of our community who have experienced deep trauma in the wake of these aforementioned tragedies. Our door is open as a steadfast support system, to provide solace in the midst of grief. Additionally, the Asian American Students Association has compiled a list of other resources which AAPI students can turn to during these difficult times.

It is our hope that by opening up this conversation, we can make our publication a more inclusive space, and challenge the stereotypes which mainstream journalism has traditionally upheld.

In solidarity,

Anika Khakoo ’23

Mina Quesen ’23

and the Masthead

