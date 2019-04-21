A pixie flitting,
suspected, never seen:
a shadow of a shape,
which to glimpse would be to tarnish,
to desecrate.
A nudge, a haze, a breath,
and my double-take defiles her.
She is free
in the mist of unawareness.
She shrivels in a spotlight or a gaze,
shy in all her glory,
scared off by expectation.
To search for her
is only a hindrance.
She visits me
but briefly.
Perhaps she prefers the company of others,
those less desperate for her graces?
I am a frantic host,
dying to know what drew her here,
and when she will come again.
How can I convince her
to pay another visit?
How can I make a prisoner
of a gentle guest?
With such frenzied hospitality,
she will never be at home
in the chambers of my heart.