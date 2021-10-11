“In Princeton with You”

After James Fenton

Let’s forget our homework. My eyes are bleary

And I get teary when I take a puff or two.

I’m hopeless and pedantic—

and incurably romantic—

And I’m in Princeton with you.

Yes I’m tired at the dusking day,

And tired of the games we play.

I’d usually just read a book

But that won’t keep me off the hook

From staying in Princeton with you.

Do you mind if we do not go to the towpath,

If we shout fuck off to the athletes at the window,

If we leave Lawnparties

And come here to this stuffy

Double dorm room

Watching Parks and Rec,

Your chin against my neck,

Learning how light fades,

Learning how time slows.

Don’t talk to me of work. Let’s talk of Princeton.

This little bit of Princeton in our view.

Your clothes are spilling from their drawers

It seems I’d rather stay indoors

When I’m in Princeton with you.

Don’t talk to me of work. Let’s talk of Princeton.

I’m in Princeton with every little thing you do.

I’m in Princeton playing cheap guitars

I’m in Princeton for the art, the stars.

Am I embarrassing you?

I’m in Princeton with you.