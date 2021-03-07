Marked red on my calendar: my body

remembering

it exists, unmoored,

metamorphosing, moistening

peeling lips. Stained long-sleeve

t-shirt pits, my moments swamped

with wet and weakening. When

will I learn

self-control, self-immolation, forms

of self-defense? I am tender-

hearted thin-skinned my only armor

flesh, traitorous cheeks, flushing: the unfought fight

forfeited. Disguise is my compromise. I won’t

stop crying, pinkening

in public, I will only become

invisible. Or

camouflaged enough that they will see

someone, something

else. Who are they? Not

the woman in the mirror, rosacean-faced

burst blood vessels broadcasting

my soul. I would wear makeup if

it didn’t give me hives; masks

are in vogue. Fingers on my mouth gift me

pimples, acne, bitten nails. A hovering hand

draws perspiration. I shiver

in my sweater, sweat coating skin; I am

in heat, a woman stung

by the candle’s both ends. My bosom

girlfriends: hormones, age, inexplicable rage, I need

more than I need this expression

of myself, of the page; of my memory

of myself, on the page, on my skin and

beneath this flesh, beneath the bubbling

unbled; among the bones, somewhere unfound, unfought,

yet not lost.

Related