with water

steadily

slowly

even when there seems to be

far too much

rock

to water

pooling

cooling

freezing

evaporating

forming and reforming

puddle after puddle

after puddle

until a crack forms –

then widens –

…a pebble breaks off…

– and a slab slides aside –

So long as nothing blocks your persistence,

you arrive one day at solution caves and gaping gullies.

