with water
steadily
slowly
even when there seems to be
far too much
rock
to water
pooling
cooling
freezing
evaporating
forming and reforming
puddle after puddle
after puddle
until a crack forms –
then widens –
…a pebble breaks off…
– and a slab slides aside –
So long as nothing blocks your persistence,
you arrive one day at solution caves and gaping gullies.

