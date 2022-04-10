than when we made it to the peak
and we couldn’t see anything through the clouds
we were so happy
but so cold
floating in the orange oasis
we ran back to the car together
and i couldn’t stop giggling
wasting gas with you was like buying endorphins
after we got to the base of the mountain again
i couldn’t let go of your hand
the next day when we drove out of town
you told me this is when you realized
you took pictures of the view
the horizon and the fireworks stand
fast-forward
i don’t remember a time i was more scared
i couldn’t believe what you’d done to me
i just wanted you to love me
and you hurt me
you took advantage of my mouth
and then you fed me lies until i swallowed
i swallowed your lies
and they came back up as tears
and i felt bad for you
i felt so bad for you
nothing was in my control
the airplanes were taking off and there was nothing i could do to stop them
and before you left
you lied to me even more
tried to save yourself
from a decision already made
at the expense of my feelings
because my feelings never meant anything to you
you told me that you don’t want to hurt anyone
but that’s all you ever did to me
you pulled me up to the greatest highs
just to drop me
and watch me fall to the worst lows