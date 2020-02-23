Across
1. Wayyyy overcharge
4. Early 2000s music collection
7. 2π
10. Omani or Yemeni, e.g.
12. Arctic article
14. Do a laundry chore
15. Windy locale?
16. One in a flight
17. Famous NJ rte.
18. Pieces of disposable cutlery
21. Make content
22. “___ Just Not That Into You”
23. McFlurry flavor
25. Sushi order
27. Like an intense gaze
29. Consider both the negative and positive
33. Silverback, e.g.
36. One way to lie
37. Seasoning for pommes frites
38. Important factor at the beginning of a race
43. Blemished
44. Piece that can move one square at a time
46. Boggle the mind
47. Sound on Old MacDonald’s farm
50. Source of Ham?
52. 2016 Best Picture nominee, or a phenomenon found in 18-, 29-, and 38-across
56. It’s often brown or blue
58. A-listers
59. Masticate like a mouse
60. Patella’s place
61. Jotted down
62. Queen of Olympus
63. Location of the hammer and anvil
64. Basic card game
65. “The Wasteland” poet inits.
Down
1. Accessibility aid
2. Face-to-face exams
3. Overseas market
4. Father-son activity, stereotypically
5. One-named rap star
6. Team opposite “shirts”
7. NCAA powerhouses, maybe
8. Vessel for 50-across
9. Western tribe member
11. Confer (upon)
12. Pressure measure
13. The Cardinals, on a scoreboard
14. Not mono
19. TV part
20. Primary imperative?
24. Quaint, as a shoppe
26. Fatty compound
27. 10-across chief
28. Letters on a designer handbag
30. Miracle-___ (garden brand)
31. Sweetie
32. Wile E. Coyote purchase
33. Provide heat to, in a way
34. Pod contents
35. More muted, as some colors
39. Popular vacation trip
40. Watch, as a bar
41. Chinese dynasty
42. “Knock it off!”
45. January birthstone
47. Word in some temperatures
48. “West Side Story” role
49. Last word of a fairy tale
51. Picks up
53. Animal house
54. Roadside bomb, for short
55. “Sunflower” rapper Lee
56. 1950s White House nickname
57. Messenger molecule