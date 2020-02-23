Across

1. Wayyyy overcharge

4. Early 2000s music collection

7. 2π

10. Omani or Yemeni, e.g.

12. Arctic article

14. Do a laundry chore

15. Windy locale?

16. One in a flight

17. Famous NJ rte.

18. Pieces of disposable cutlery

21. Make content

22. “___ Just Not That Into You”

23. McFlurry flavor

25. Sushi order

27. Like an intense gaze

29. Consider both the negative and positive

33. Silverback, e.g.

36. One way to lie

37. Seasoning for pommes frites

38. Important factor at the beginning of a race

43. Blemished

44. Piece that can move one square at a time

46. Boggle the mind

47. Sound on Old MacDonald’s farm

50. Source of Ham?

52. 2016 Best Picture nominee, or a phenomenon found in 18-, 29-, and 38-across

56. It’s often brown or blue

58. A-listers

59. Masticate like a mouse

60. Patella’s place

61. Jotted down

62. Queen of Olympus

63. Location of the hammer and anvil

64. Basic card game

65. “The Wasteland” poet inits.

Down

1. Accessibility aid

2. Face-to-face exams

3. Overseas market

4. Father-son activity, stereotypically

5. One-named rap star

6. Team opposite “shirts”

7. NCAA powerhouses, maybe

8. Vessel for 50-across

9. Western tribe member

11. Confer (upon)

12. Pressure measure

13. The Cardinals, on a scoreboard

14. Not mono

19. TV part

20. Primary imperative?

24. Quaint, as a shoppe

26. Fatty compound

27. 10-across chief

28. Letters on a designer handbag

30. Miracle-___ (garden brand)

31. Sweetie

32. Wile E. Coyote purchase

33. Provide heat to, in a way

34. Pod contents

35. More muted, as some colors

39. Popular vacation trip

40. Watch, as a bar

41. Chinese dynasty

42. “Knock it off!”

45. January birthstone

47. Word in some temperatures

48. “West Side Story” role

49. Last word of a fairy tale

51. Picks up

53. Animal house

54. Roadside bomb, for short

55. “Sunflower” rapper Lee

56. 1950s White House nickname

57. Messenger molecule

