New Vape Flavors

  1. Vagina Ice
  2. Sweaty Ballsack Gelato
  3. Razzmatazz Orgy Rush
  4. Strawberry Strap-on Delight
  5. American Spirit Blue Ice
  6. Milk
  7. Tyra Banks
  8. Better Than Sex
  9. Hard Boiled Egg Ice
  10. Carbonara Lemonade
  11. Black Mold
  12. Blue Cheese Smoke
  13. Chromium Alloy
  14. Poop
  15. Charisma
  16. Uniqueness
  17. Nerve
  18. Talent
  19. Lost Cherry by Tom Ford
  20. Lime Pussy Juice
  21. Chips
  22. Candy
  23. Eric Cartman Kush
  24. Bacon Egg and Cheese the Ocky Way
  25. Inner Peace
  26. Clarity
  27. Helen of Troy
  28. General Tso’s Chicken Ice
  29. The Nutty Professor
  30. Arnold Palmer
  31. Red Scare
  32. Lady Gaga Sugar Pop Glue
  33. East India Trading Company
  34. CTE
  35. Lavish Veneer Blush
  36. Dog Surgery
  37. Type 2 Diabetes Gas Glue
  38. TikTok Tarot Readings
  39. HBO’s Girls Rizz Blaster
  40. Typhoid Mary
  41. The 6 Train
  42. Yellow Fever
  43. Squirt
  44. Pink Sauce
  45. Cum
  46. “Slopping down some pig shit with these fat fucks and I’m the fattest of them all. If I died tomorrow no one would shed a tear. Load my freakin’ lard carcass into the mud. No coffin please, just wet, wet mud. Bae.”
  47. Olive Oil Ice
  48. Beef Wellington Buttsex
  49. Hot Dog
  50. Geometry Dash Dazzler

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.