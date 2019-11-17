Dmitri,
Why don’t you know your way home?
You live in a studio with views of where you didn’t come from.Are you inviting us over?
Then tell us which way.
You’re a paradox: a rich maid.
A hunt turned witch raid.
I think we think the same
But from different brains.
Like atoms, rearranged
so that the same players
can play different games.
Check mate.
Just kidding.
We only play chess. I mean, checkers. Shit.
I’m just winning.
Remember when we went skinny
dipping?
We didn’t, but I still remember.
How are you so smart and dumb at
once?
I can be only one at a time.
And right now, I’m overtime in my
mind.
It’s about time.