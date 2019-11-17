Dmitri,
Why don’t you know your way home?
You live in a studio with views of where you didn’t come from.Are you inviting us over?
Then tell us which way.

You’re a paradox: a rich maid.
A hunt turned witch raid.

I think we think the same
But from different brains.
Like atoms, rearranged
so that the same players
can play different games.

Check mate.
Just kidding.
We only play chess. I mean, checkers. Shit.
I’m just winning.

Remember when we went skinny
dipping?
We didn’t, but I still remember.

How are you so smart and dumb at
once?
I can be only one at a time.

And right now, I’m overtime in my
mind.
It’s about time.

Illustration by Rachel Mrkaich

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.