Dmitri,

Why don’t you know your way home?You live in a studio with views of where you didn’t come from.Are you inviting us over?Then tell us which way.

You’re a paradox: a rich maid.

A hunt turned witch raid.

I think we think the same

But from different brains.

Like atoms, rearranged

so that the same players

can play different games.

Check mate.

Just kidding.

We only play chess. I mean, checkers. Shit.

I’m just winning.

Remember when we went skinny

dipping?

We didn’t, but I still remember.

How are you so smart and dumb at

once?

I can be only one at a time.

And right now, I’m overtime in my

mind.

It’s about time.