i’m senseless, blood-skinned, raving

mad in my logic. i make too much sense. people think

i’m reliable. maybe i am. i shouldn’t be. i find myself

too lazy to pick up the phone,

anything but work. what’s

this? poetry, not really. what’s it

worth? my time? question

mark? what’s the criteria for

worthy

of my time? i am timeless! un-

stoppable! godzilla

on the page. i drench myself in words

by the hundred thousands, i crave

and i force and i drag and i read, write, bathe

in words. yet

payoff is key. what comes next. where was i

before, now. is point B better than point A. if not, it’s

too late. i may as well move on, but i can never

tell when’s the right time, how do

i move on anyway, what does it mean

to move on, get over it! drink in not only

Meaningful Words but the words

meaningful to me. how do i know

when it means something

to me? how do i know when it’s really me, and when

it’s someone else telling me how to be me, or worse

me telling me how to be me? how do i draw

the line between myself and supposed-to-be

myself. should i draw the line at all, or rather drag

myself into the other, or the other into me, let the lines

blur like melted ice cream scoops? does it

even matter? why can’t i

shred the page, drool till the words bleed

black into white till

i see stars! clocks with spinning hands and

messages written backwards, i count

the seconds until i don’t have to

work anymore. work more. i can’t

tell the difference sometimes, whether

play is work and work is play. monsters don’t care,

carnage is all they know, there are no lines

to color within.

we are all one. who am i to insist

on independence, ambiguity, self-

conflict as necessary, as human? it probably all makes

sense, the questions answered, by

a part of my brain i’m unwilling to respect, too stupid

to understand. i’m too smart

for my own good, too monstrous, too creative, too

created. i was made this way—by myself, of course,

alone, and by everything out there i no longer want

to control. i am timeless! un-

stoppable! godzilla

on the page. senseless, blood-skinned, circuitously

breathing and alive, dead

to my past self, my own dreamt future

creating and destroying.

Related