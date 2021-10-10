I want to live in a house with a wraparound porch or an

apartment where I can stretch from the kitchen to the couch. AllCicero said we need is a library and a garden, so I’ll keeplittle brown pots on the windowsills. Did you know that it wasn’t until 1915 thata post office employee designed the standard American mailbox? Onceupon a time we sent letters back and forth that I signedwith “Hugs!” when really I meant “Lots of love,” so I hopeyou took it that way once or twice. What do you thinkof your new hometown? The days pass like weeks here, the monthslike days. Pain flares through my lower back and I meltinto child’s pose, the wood cool against my forehead. I want to siton an aluminum stool and eat kalamata olives with a fork, right outof the jar. A faceless stranger paints over my brother’s bedroomwalls, so I tell him to stop getting taller. When did you outgrowyour mom? I dropped a watermelon

in a grocery store a few years ago and felt a shot of adrenaline

that I mistook for shame. Like watching a misspelled word autocorrect

to a name I’ve been trying to forget. Does that happen to you with L? Pittsburgh

tore up the yellow brick road in front of the house, called that

progress. Gingko leaves impress into soft

pavement; I push red cedar through the basement

table saw. I want print editions of the local news so we

can read the Sunday comics and stockpile them for

wrapping paper. The birds will wake me up in the morning and if I leave

this tea here long enough, I can pretend I meant to drink it cold.