There’s an imposter

In the coffin

It wasn’t mommy

I was looking at

The devil and

Come to think about it

I’ve never seen so many people

Carrying off flowers

So much lipstick

Too much food

Or TruTV or

Something

Something wicked this way

Something wicked running through the yard

Her?

No, just some kid

Come to our door one day early

Though just as small

Face painted by family

And shrieking