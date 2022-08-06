the birds of paradise are dead.
a touch would send them crumbling
to dust, leave
powder on my fingers
in my lungs, my ears,
settle in deep beneath my skin
to sit still and build up
and grow thick as
the palm trees stand tall, too tall,
they can bend in the wind
testament to their roots
like the bridge over the 91 junction
can flex-over-sideways to the whims of the
san andreas, never crack,
but is she tired?
of waiting for a swiffer duster, the big one,
8.0 on the richter scale,
to leave her curled up on the bathroom floor
wondering if that little brown bottle would set her
free or earn her another sneer,
her skin and the peroxide
too much– never quite enough
(roots wrap ‘round her wrists, her throat,
gouge where they plant down, inextricable,
a seasonal malady like pollen sniffles or christmas)
and nothing has changed,
save the graying flowers and the
clipped heads of palm–
but roots are live wires, and you never saw
that I’m more brick than concrete;
this skin is a californian safety hazard
and my mortar is flaking thin