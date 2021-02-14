hotel lobby, elevator lights

bad bets made in the dead of night.

broken cufflinks, three-inch heels

breakfast dates—we call them meals.

eager glances, wide-eyed stares

late night texts to show we care.

sharpened pencils, winning teams

in the same elusive dream.

you dash my shadow, laughing,

and you say “let’s go back to the hotel.”

I ask “why don’t you leave me?”

you say “I think you know—”

passing glances, out of reach

you cursed us both when you gave your speech.

hollow snowfall, Christmas tree

now I wonder if you think about me.

