hotel lobby, elevator lights
bad bets made in the dead of night.
broken cufflinks, three-inch heels
breakfast dates—we call them meals.
eager glances, wide-eyed stares
late night texts to show we care.
sharpened pencils, winning teams
in the same elusive dream.
you dash my shadow, laughing,
and you say “let’s go back to the hotel.”
I ask “why don’t you leave me?”
you say “I think you know—”
passing glances, out of reach
you cursed us both when you gave your speech.
hollow snowfall, Christmas tree
now I wonder if you think about me.
