“that summer

I left for the desert

to mourn and weep

to water the sands with

myself”

***

“catch my eye”

it’s that

loose,

loud

power-cable from down the street

singing high-notes between

the dead grass and

the asphalt

she croons,

and the hot,

gray evening

scatters

simmers.

sky and trees aflame,

the crickets join her.

***

“earlier”

at thirteen, the bold

come forth and let go

of all that’s dear to them

at night, the creek warms

the earth and his bare feet

as he listens to the unloving quartet:

cicadas he dares not search for

but whose song fills him,

whose notes he knows well.

in the thick light, he can’t help but worry:

“your parents are deep sleepers,”

she had said over the phone

in a whisper.

it wasn’t true, but he had to believe her.

she’s sitting on that small bridge

tearing leaves from a branch

on the street that’s neither

his nor hers.

the quartet crescendos.

at nineteen,

where has his music

gone to?

***

“light”

a soft, quiet love

that stands short and little,

here to stay, under the wind

under the radar.

Love.

a lean and strong love, with

dirt, churning into

star-matter, in the eyes of a child,

a lamp that won’t start until

it’s nothing but dark at home

***

“dreams”

this is the kind of man

who brings his own jar of honey

to the café he frequents.

and mind you, not the kind that

dead people love to spread on their breakfast.

no, this honey is

the kind children grasp at,

the kind bears dream of,

good, hearty, Anatolian honey,

the kind that frequents dreams.

i’ve never seen him sitting with anyone.

***

“why?”

you feel her only

in the tips of your hair,

and deep in your chest

nothing but the movement

and function,

no music but the muted

thumping

of a machine

cry my child,

let your tears pour

let yourself stumble,

and crash.

you’ll never get

to fall quite like this

again

we have brave fun,

mangled insides,

and one another

to cling to (far too tightly).

that’s called “love”

and if you don’t like it

then by all means,

keep moving.

she’s my type:

she wants to destroy

everything that’s good

in me

***

“loss”

A dark , quiet room—

thrashing around, knocking things over.

Grasping, reaching everywhere

for a light switch

she removed weeks ago.

***

“now and then”

it’s night out now

and we seldom speak,

but when we do

it’s in long, low sentences

under trees we’ve scarred

with knives and hatchets.

our laughter is round and all in pieces.

it’s dull glass shattered a long while ago;

every time we talk, i get a foul taste in my mouth,

makes me want to bleach my innards—

less to clean, more to hurt, and

now and then, i’m alone in bed

and i can hear you wince

it’s night out now,

there’s a filthy cloud cover,

my palms are wet with mud.

it’s a bit cold for spring.

***

“notes from my father”

handwriting you wouldn’t expect

from a scientist

and poems a father

couldn’t have written if he’d had one

he laughed:

“burn them when I’m dead”

he phoned his mom that day,

who knew she’d moved to Ankara.

***

“lost”

who knew

that as the low hours

of the night

broke out,

the air would get so heavy,

so sticky

between your eyes

that the descending half-panic

of another

would infect you.

hanging onto bad habits

and worse reflections,

the thickness in your lungs

has you heaving and shining

against the pressure

***

“scent”

I always thought

that I loved her

scent—

turns out

my face pressed

against her body

made me smell

my nose

***

“end”

I miss

the drum-beat

of your

foot-steps:

short

short

long

on cold, black,

sacred rocks.

these other girls,

they walk like

I can hear them—

like they have something to hide

but you,

you

walk like you waltz