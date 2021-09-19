dead weeds

withering

dusky

tarnished

copper

earth

fallow

suffocated

by the red

blooded orb

outfitting

Dante’s inferno

once verdant

rows

of plump

garnet strawberries

ripened peaches

blackberries

inky

as the night sky

all tangled together

golden chains

in the overflowing

compartment of

grandmother’s antique

jewelry box

so entwined

they appeared

one fruit

blossoming from

the green earth

the sun

its doting mother

her rays

tropical milk

the outskirts of

the pasture

dotted

with velvety violets

virgin white lilies

delicate bougainvilleas

now

a gravesite

with a blank

epitaph

