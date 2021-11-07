Orange ice cream, Crime and Punishment,

Every day’s a Dickensian dream–

I can’t wake up from the things I wanted–

I can’t ever bring myself to come clean.

Yesterday I wanted to tell him I found out

What the word calculus actually means–

But where do you start when he doesn’t know

That you had to go but didn’t want to leave?

I wish I could fade into the background,

Impressionistic reflection like The Four Trees–

But his sister’s in love with my best friend’s friend,

And I know how he walks, hear his voice in my head–

I had a nightmare he’s dying, that I’m better off dead;

I just want this living postmortem to end.

