little child,

sweet baby mine

when you open your eyes for the first time,

i want you to greet a world that is:

big

blue

beautiful.

i want you to smell:

honeysuckle and

saltwater and

packed dirt.

little child,

sweet baby mine

i want you to know that we:

cried for you

marched for you

tried to preserve this world for you.

i want you to think that this earth:

carries you

will forever anchor you.

little child,

sweet baby mine

i wonder if you will be safe here.