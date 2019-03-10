The breeze struck the palms as the ice
melted
While the mom caresses her frail
child,
The sun awakens, the waters
guile
And the iris of the keen path
opened,
The jejune sky had eyes that slowly
closed
And the tinted windows absorbed its
smile,
Sand flew as troupials in the far
field
While the bells of the time had not
spoken,
The child ran to the exit
gates
And opened the red doors to the active
jalopy,
The sea catchers had thrown oceans
of bait
And the great light circled the land’s
body,
The child gazed at the skies of
fate
Forgetting the life that people
embody,
The visitors grasped the sand that
wilted
And they walked like they lived in the
wild,
Savoring the universal cuisine
while
Listening to echoing tunes that
spread,
Forgetting about the school day to day
dread,
Touring colonial homes covered
in tile,
Swimming in the sapphire blue
isle,
The child sailed away to a new
home,
Soon forgetting everything that
had been said,
But the child remembered all of its
traits
As if he still had sand all over his
body,
His life was more than places
and dates
Or a jewel in the Caribbean
lobby,
But valuable memories that shaped his
fate,
Of the island that he will always
embody.