The breeze struck the palms as the ice

melted

While the mom caresses her frail

child,

The sun awakens, the waters

guile

And the iris of the keen path

opened,

The jejune sky had eyes that slowly

closed

And the tinted windows absorbed its

smile,

Sand flew as troupials in the far

field

While the bells of the time had not

spoken,

The child ran to the exit

gates

And opened the red doors to the active

jalopy,

The sea catchers had thrown oceans

of bait

And the great light circled the land’s

body,

The child gazed at the skies of

fate

Forgetting the life that people

embody,

The visitors grasped the sand that

wilted

And they walked like they lived in the

wild,

Savoring the universal cuisine

while

Listening to echoing tunes that

spread,

Forgetting about the school day to day

dread,

Touring colonial homes covered

in tile,

Swimming in the sapphire blue

isle,

The child sailed away to a new

home,

Soon forgetting everything that

had been said,

But the child remembered all of its

traits

As if he still had sand all over his

body,

His life was more than places

and dates

Or a jewel in the Caribbean

lobby,

But valuable memories that shaped his

fate,

Of the island that he will always

embody.