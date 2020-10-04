The wreckage of my room is

rubble around me,blown to bits byten years stagnation,but I’ve seen it like thisbefore.

It was in pieces before I

left the embracing aroma of

sake and sugar simmering,

the boisterous laugh

following a Spanish murmur,

and the palms out front who

waved me off in the

blisters of June.

I left gaps where my

existence once filled,

packaged it between

thin cardboard slats and,

excited to redefine,

sought to rebuild on

too-bright-white walls.

To erase the blankness,

masked the cleaner’s sting

with lavender and sage,

found places for my mother’s

good omens and wished I’d

heeded my cousin and

bought the set of Columbian

masks instead of just the one,

hung memories on the walls

only to tear down and

return to that left-behind.

Returned to find the gaps

misshapen and ill-suited for an

existence older and larger

no longer willing to conform,

made excuses that it was just

temporary

yellow and blue splotches

from too small workspaces,

rickety, peeling bed frames,

pictures and posters

layered across time

instead of outgrown and removed

wallpapered additions with

tape so old it was but a thin

crinkle of plastic.

We blasted it apart

when temporary became

indefinite and tight gaps became

suffocating,

we burst,

rickety to ruin

clutter to clear

ripped out foundations

purified in sage

rebuilt

once more

until sage coiled around

new wood stains smell

new paint swatches smell

old diffuser trying too hard smell.

We didn’t say we were

like that diffuser, instead

said we had outgrown

princess canopies and

Adventure Time fan art.

We did outgrow them

but excuses never

admitted the new was

no more home,

we didn’t say what the

square foot of bliss green paint

reflected,

hidden between

perfect blooms of crepe,

a resignation to escape.

