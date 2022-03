Ring around the rosy skies.

Smoke rose up, aloft — smog.

Go back to work, you miscreant.

Musty, dusty, trusty lawn chair.

(Must shave someday; not now.)

Spiky, solo, shivery, despite the humidity.

Get a job! Get off your caboose!

Clouds overhead (and in the head).

Forecast is partly sunny — that’s optimistic.

Rain would be grand.

Brain needs a wash.