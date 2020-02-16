Across
- Campaign cash grps.
- Colorful parrot
- Whale-watcher?
- Tennis legend Arthur
- “In the _____,” Richard Nixon memoir
- Disney park loc.
- With 28-, 43-, and 55-across, what’s “in” at Princeton
- Sebastian or Tamatoa, in Disney films
- Option in a checkout lane
- First sign of spring?
- Member of a strict Jewish sect
- Place of rapid growth
- Sign on some doors
- See 17-across
- Altar exchange
- Boredom
- 57-down adornments
- Dead giveaway?
- Audited, with “on”
- Chris who played Captain America
- See 17-across
- Fruit juice brand
- Pull one’s hair out?
- Content of a playbook?
- Necklace connector
- Café feature?
- Filched
- See 17-across
- Vogue rival
- Quench
- “American ____”
- Current title for Karen Richardson and Jill Dolan
- Ingested
- Obama follower?
Down
- Jean-editing material?
- South Asian monastic retreat
- What the second mouse gets, proverbially
- Submit, as tax returns
- “Friends” star LeBlanc
- NPR host Shapiro
- Title for Jeff Bezos
- ___ Arbor, Michigan
- Spicy sushi side
- Fender bender, for one
- Animal who should know “slow and steady wins the race”
- Beginning of a Hamlet monologue
- Clambake need
- Financial ___
- Court timeouts?
- Brooding sort
- URL ender for non-profits
- Some airplane amenities
- Family nickname
- Santa ___ winds
- Weirdo
- German article
- Extends, as a subscription
- Winter Washington hrs.
- ___-di-dah
- Beehive State native
- Like identities in many Shakespeare comedies
- Chemistry suffix
- Spare-rib product?
- Namely (abbr.)
- It ranks above a King
- State of rest
- Alfresco meal
- Six Nations tribe
- Plato, to Aristotle
- New down-campus creative complex, for short
- Subject in an issue of 59-across, maybe
- Nat or Natalie
- “Damn Yankees” seductress
- “You got that right!”
- Senator Cruz
- Bowler, e.g.
- Island instrument, familiarly