Across

  1. Campaign cash grps.
  2. Colorful parrot
  3. Whale-watcher?
  4. Tennis legend Arthur
  5. “In the _____,” Richard Nixon memoir
  6. Disney park loc.
  7. With 28-, 43-, and 55-across, what’s “in” at Princeton
  8. Sebastian or Tamatoa, in Disney films
  9. Option in a checkout lane
  10. First sign of spring?
  11. Member of a strict Jewish sect
  12. Place of rapid growth
  13. Sign on some doors
  14. See 17-across
  15. Altar exchange
  16. Boredom
  17. 57-down adornments
  18. Dead giveaway?
  19. Audited, with “on”
  20. Chris who played Captain America
  21. See 17-across
  22. Fruit juice brand
  23. Pull one’s hair out?
  24. Content of a playbook?
  25. Necklace connector
  26. Café feature?
  27. Filched
  28. See 17-across
  29. Vogue rival
  30. Quench
  31. “American ____”
  32. Current title for Karen Richardson and Jill Dolan
  33. Ingested
  34. Obama follower?

 

Down

  1. Jean-editing material?
  2. South Asian monastic retreat
  3. What the second mouse gets, proverbially
  4. Submit, as tax returns
  5. “Friends” star LeBlanc
  6. NPR host Shapiro
  7. Title for Jeff Bezos
  8. ___ Arbor, Michigan
  9. Spicy sushi side
  10. Fender bender, for one
  11. Animal who should know “slow and steady wins the race”
  12. Beginning of a Hamlet monologue
  13. Clambake need
  14. Financial ___
  15. Court timeouts?
  16. Brooding sort
  17. URL ender for non-profits
  18. Some airplane amenities
  19. Family nickname
  20. Santa ___ winds
  21. Weirdo
  22. German article
  23. Extends, as a subscription
  24. Winter Washington hrs.
  25. ___-di-dah
  26. Beehive State native
  27. Like identities in many Shakespeare comedies
  28. Chemistry suffix
  29. Spare-rib product?
  30. Namely (abbr.)
  31. It ranks above a King
  32. State of rest
  33. Alfresco meal
  34. Six Nations tribe
  35. Plato, to Aristotle
  36. New down-campus creative complex, for short
  37. Subject in an issue of 59-across, maybe
  38. Nat or Natalie
  39. “Damn Yankees” seductress
  40. “You got that right!”
  41. Senator Cruz
  42. Disney park loc.
  43. Bowler, e.g.
  44. Island instrument, familiarly

