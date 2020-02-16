Across

Current title for Karen Richardson and Jill Dolan

Sign on some doors

First sign of spring?

Sebastian or Tamatoa, in Disney films

With 28-, 43-, and 55-across, what’s “in” at Princeton

Down

Jean-editing material?

South Asian monastic retreat

What the second mouse gets, proverbially

Submit, as tax returns

“Friends” star LeBlanc

NPR host Shapiro

Title for Jeff Bezos

___ Arbor, Michigan

Spicy sushi side

Fender bender, for one

Animal who should know “slow and steady wins the race”

Beginning of a Hamlet monologue

Clambake need

Financial ___

Court timeouts?

Brooding sort

URL ender for non-profits

Some airplane amenities

Family nickname

Santa ___ winds

Weirdo

German article

Extends, as a subscription

Winter Washington hrs.

___-di-dah

Beehive State native

Like identities in many Shakespeare comedies

Chemistry suffix

Spare-rib product?

Namely (abbr.)

It ranks above a King

State of rest

Alfresco meal

Six Nations tribe

Plato, to Aristotle

New down-campus creative complex, for short

Subject in an issue of 59-across, maybe

Nat or Natalie

“Damn Yankees” seductress

“You got that right!”

Senator Cruz

Disney park loc.

Bowler, e.g.