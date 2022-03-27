After George Ella Lyon’s “Where I’m From”

I’m from bookshelves

towering like the

skyscrapers

lining the horizon

of my city-bound

childhood

a menagerie

of blinding lights

hordes of

unwanted tourists

flashing cameras

on sticky summer

streets

Gridlock

piercing honks

a blur of pressed suits

concrete punctuated

by a smattering of green

Now, though,

I settle

on a street that whispers

palm trees

swaying to its quiet song

white roses

drinking in

the sun’s radiant milk

I’m from the smooth tip

of my lead pencil

I line the

wrinkled

pages

of a dozen notebooks

I am found

beneath the scrawl

in the margins

But I am also found

beyond words

in silence

in the meditative rise

and fall

of my breath

in letting go

of internal chatter

in gently shutting

my eyes

into a darkness

of peace

I’m from

the hilly suburbs of Romania

and the once vibrant

cities of Poland

before the war

From my grandmother’s

steaming scarlet borscht

and my great-aunt’s

golden kreplach

stars and stripes

color the flag of my birth country

and I am found buried in the pages

of its history

connected to a past

my ancestors took

no part in

I come

from all of life’s most

beautiful contrasts