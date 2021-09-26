We called it soul-saving.

A real salvation

in our resounding knocks

that echoed with no core

and frayed at the edges

like the fires raging behind

their backs as we asked them

if they had just a moment for Christ today.

Every door was a chillingtile of a mosaicmade of the sinswe have yet to commit.We made saviors of sinnersas we took their hands andhummed along to the hymnsThat Pastor’s sabbath burrowedwithin us, made homes from real loveand real love fromfracturing the craterwhere hearts once stood.

It all became a susurrus

of resurrections, each more

frightening than the last.

We learned to love

like an empty room

loves the presence of

God—

silently pressing into

the folds of what has

begun again.

Emptiness preyed

at every corner and

rested in the crease of

your palms as

you sank to your knees

and begged for redemption.

I never read the pamphlets we carried,

just traced the pictures

over and over again

with my holy hands

wondering of the man

engulfed in flames,

he looked scared.

Worship without wonder

is to roll the boulder

over the ether of sky.

I have made God a miracle.

I don’t understand how

I could not—

when I fall, cradled

in the crook of prayer,

God falls.