I saw the viridescent cordillera;

But my home was sacked;

I gazed at the radiant macaws

But my power and water cut;

I wondered at the sapphire waters

But the government silenced me;

I marveled the kaleidoscopic streams

But the kidnappers beat me;

I glimpsed the dunes soar into the sky

But my television censored;

I observed the virgin snow drop

But my lifesaving medicine disappeared;

I viewed the orchids blossoming

But the hunger scraped my hollow cheeks;

I noticed the infinite fabled plains

But the soldier tortured me;

I watched the water falling angels

But the bullet pierced my skull;

I imagined the empyrean peace

But this time, I went to the streets.