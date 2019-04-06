I saw the viridescent cordillera;
But my home was sacked;
I gazed at the radiant macaws
But my power and water cut;
I wondered at the sapphire waters
But the government silenced me;
I marveled the kaleidoscopic streams
But the kidnappers beat me;
I glimpsed the dunes soar into the sky
But my television censored;
I observed the virgin snow drop
But my lifesaving medicine disappeared;
I viewed the orchids blossoming
But the hunger scraped my hollow cheeks;
I noticed the infinite fabled plains
But the soldier tortured me;
I watched the water falling angels
But the bullet pierced my skull;
I imagined the empyrean peace
But this time, I went to the streets.