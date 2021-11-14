luv, u had to hate to forget me like that

wot, wiv the fairy lights all twinklin’

dipshit romeo in my eyes, the same way

u lacquered the kennedys, gorgeous

doomed, gorgeous, a sword swallower

slittin’ her throat and dyin’ in a mess

of crimson and crystals.

fuckin’ true crime, the end of us:

plastic bag over my head, the sweet kiss

of cherry syrup and hot dog air—

my chest ripped open for the brigh’on gulls, the after

of my body taxidermied at the bri’ish museum—

pure silent spectacle. you were always guinevere

and jfk, and i arthur of the cul-de-sac—

no merlin, no cassini, no sword, no stone.

never even fucking been to england.

Related