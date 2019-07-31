Across

  1. One in a flight
  2. Lightning’s pal in Pixar’s Cars
  3. Area in NYC
  4. Sported
  5. Neglect
  6. Murder participants?
  7. It’s found on plates in a biology lab
  8. Throat infection
  9. Communicate with grandma, maybe
  10. Symbol for low singers
  11. Stainless steel and sterling silver, for example
  12. One having pull with pupils?
  13. Evil-sounding container
  14. Dead player?
  15. Subjects of the film “Aquamarine”
  16. Diminish in intensity
  17. Tenors and altos, briefly
  18. Point picked by picky people
  19. See-through apparel? lens
  20. Went up against
  21. Mozart’s ____ Kleine Nachtmusik
  22. It’s five hours behind GMT
  23. Some results of brain injuries
  24. Academy earning
  25. Setting for “The Green Mile”
  26. Role for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in a 2013 film
  27. Tiniest trace
  28. Command for the computer-clumsy
  29. Controversial gene-editing process
  30. Naive young women on the stage
  31. Losing LA team in LIII
  32. Artfully dodge
  33. Frozen fare at the theaters
  34. The first-born twin?
  35. Wise guys?
  36. Penne ____ vodka
  37. Title for Judi Dench
  38. Act like a pig, maybe
  39. Pton’s premiere publication

 

Down

  1. Instrument to test for 18-across
  2. “Animal House” chant
  3. Paleozoic and Mesozoic, to name a few
  4. What she does, nevertheless?
  5. 49-down’s affiliation
  6. Chips in?
  7. Gang’s domain, slangily
  8. Ending found in some Asian languages
  9. Found a lost sock?
  10. Half of a mythical rock and a hard place
  11. Brand with special Swedish Fish and Pumpkin Spice flavors
  12. Word before water and war
  13. Parliament members?
  14. ’80s rock band Motley ___
  15. Escapes from law enforcement
  16. Needles
  17. Went wan
  18. Copiously corpulent
  19. Dancer’s manager?
  20. 50-down species
  21. How beer at a party may be kept
  22. Jordanian capital?
  23. Bow’s opposite
  24. Girl Scout cookie favorite
  25. Bastion or bulwark
  26. Russian’s neighbor
  27. Piece of lamb
  28. Sight on L’Atlantique
  29. Organ piece?
  30. Consume
  31. Prefix with ground and stand
  32. Street rep
  33. Tabula ____
  34. Teacher of Muhammad’s word
  35. Jafar’s sidekick
  36. Bruin’s home (abbrev.)
  37. Morays and congers
  38. They can be high or heavy
  39. Mystery Machine model

