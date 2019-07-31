Across
- One in a flight
- Lightning’s pal in Pixar’s Cars
- Area in NYC
- Sported
- Neglect
- Murder participants?
- It’s found on plates in a biology lab
- Throat infection
- Communicate with grandma, maybe
- Symbol for low singers
- Stainless steel and sterling silver, for example
- One having pull with pupils?
- Evil-sounding container
- Dead player?
- Subjects of the film “Aquamarine”
- Diminish in intensity
- Tenors and altos, briefly
- Point picked by picky people
- See-through apparel? lens
- Went up against
- Mozart’s ____ Kleine Nachtmusik
- It’s five hours behind GMT
- Some results of brain injuries
- Academy earning
- Setting for “The Green Mile”
- Role for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in a 2013 film
- Tiniest trace
- Command for the computer-clumsy
- Controversial gene-editing process
- Naive young women on the stage
- Losing LA team in LIII
- Artfully dodge
- Frozen fare at the theaters
- The first-born twin?
- Wise guys?
- Penne ____ vodka
- Title for Judi Dench
- Act like a pig, maybe
- Pton’s premiere publication
Down
- Instrument to test for 18-across
- “Animal House” chant
- Paleozoic and Mesozoic, to name a few
- What she does, nevertheless?
- 49-down’s affiliation
- Chips in?
- Gang’s domain, slangily
- Ending found in some Asian languages
- Found a lost sock?
- Half of a mythical rock and a hard place
- Brand with special Swedish Fish and Pumpkin Spice flavors
- Word before water and war
- Parliament members?
- ’80s rock band Motley ___
- Escapes from law enforcement
- Needles
- Went wan
- Copiously corpulent
- Dancer’s manager?
- 50-down species
- How beer at a party may be kept
- Jordanian capital?
- Bow’s opposite
- Girl Scout cookie favorite
- Bastion or bulwark
- Russian’s neighbor
- Piece of lamb
- Sight on L’Atlantique
- Organ piece?
- Consume
- Prefix with ground and stand
- Street rep
- Tabula ____
- Teacher of Muhammad’s word
- Jafar’s sidekick
- Bruin’s home (abbrev.)
- Morays and congers
- They can be high or heavy
- Mystery Machine model