One.

You do not remember this. You have seen photographs, though. A Winnie the Pooh cake, its icing shining in the light. Dad felt such a cake was appropriate. Ahead of his time, insisting your cake not be pink a decade before the words “gender neutral” reached print. Crowded around a circular dining table are mom, dad, their friends and your grandparents. You are propped up on mom’s lap, your doughy legs sticking out of a rainbow onesie. You look to the left, oblivious to the celebration. Your dark hair is gelled and combed to the side. Everyone looks happy.

Two.

A smaller affair than the last. Mom’s scrapbook makes these early pictures easy to find. You’ve told her that keeping photos online is more secure, but she still sits at the now-rectangular dining table every Sunday, poring over the thick book with picture edges sticking out. This time, you are sitting rather than leaning on mom’s lap. Surrounding you are adults in pale salwar kameezs and striped shirts.

In the corner is a man wiry except for his paunch. A thick belt holds his pants up, and tufts of white hair rise from his head. Thakur uncle was your neighbour. A retired zoology professor, he kept your parents updated on developments in the field whenever they fetched milk or put out the trash. In that building, neighbouring balconies faced each other. “Horrible design,” dad said whenever the old house came up. Thakur uncle would sit in his balcony on a rickety plastic chair, reading The Express. Mom and dad didn’t have time to sit outside, but you spent hours running ducky’s orange wheel-feet across the stone floor and mashing scented playdough into pancakes. In between telling the cook what to make for lunch and reading your playschool reports, mom would come and leave quartered grapes in a steel bowl. You chomped some, dropped and squashed others underfoot. Once, you tried to pass Thakur uncle a grape through the white railings of your balcony and his. You would never reach, but this didn’t occur to your two-year-old mind. Your fingers gripped the green pulp, stuck it a few inches out of the balcony and promptly dropped it. It accelerated into the darkness of the underground ramp and disappeared.

Three.

You think you remember this, but maybe your mind is simply recreating it from this picture. Gathered around a tan, pouchy sofa are a classful of children. Eight of them sit comfortably on the three-seater. You’re in the centre, beaming. One child scratches his hair and looks away. This was back when the whole class was invited for birthdays, back when you didn’t have to worry about who was invited nor who would show up. At your sides are your best friends – Ria and Kavya. You peer into their faces, try to understand what drew you three together. Ria’s hair is in ponytails high on her head. Round, dark green glasses sit on Kavya’s nose. Maybe they were also shy. Maybe you all loved the same playschool activities. Or maybe your friendship was the result of the order in which your mothers dropped you off on the first day, a happenstance of sitting at the same plastic table.

Four.

For a few years in junior school, everybody’s birthdays happened in one huge Pizza Hut that had opened on Sohna road. An entire floor was dedicated to hosting parties. As many as fifty kids could play musical chairs, and half the room was a maze of plastic slides, rope ladders, little transparent alcoves to sit in. You wanted a “fairy dress.” At store after store, mom helped you zip up frilly frocks and strap on Mary Janes. Dad used to dress you ambiguously, but now you were old enough to say you wanted the kind of clothes you saw on your friends and girls on Cartoon Network.

Pizza Hut employees slouched against tables pushed to the corners. Parents sat at the back as you and your classmates chased each other. In the background, the Vengaboys sang about wanting to spend the night with someone in their room. A lanky employee hung an Ariel the mermaid Khoi bag from a ceiling hook. You all gripped the small paper bags the employee gave you. Then he pulled out a worn cricket bat and smashed Ariel’s smiling face in. Sweets, scented erasers and crazy balls fell in shiny rain. Everyone collapsed to the floor. Parents and teachers always told you to share, but you saw in the melee of calves and hands that if you didn’t snatch, you wouldn’t get any. You bent to grab a cluster of grape and lemon Fox’s near your foot, but they were swiped up by someone else. A gold sandal stepped on your hand as you grasped neon pencils.

Ria let you peek in her bag after – it was three-quarters full. She grinned, a hard-boiled sweet stuck in each cheek. You sat in mom’s lap, trying to stop burning tears from escaping because you didn’t want everyone to surround you and announce, “Sana’s crying!” Boom boom boom boom the Vengaboys sang. You had only confetti, the pencils and two Kismi toffees, that Indian confection far inferior to the British Fox’s your friends had won. Kavya gave you some of her sweets, but eventually dad had to go into the mall to find Fox’s for you.

Five.

Mom thought Mussoorie would be the perfect summer getaway, as did most of the country. You drove to Chandigarh and then up to the hill station, listening to Bollywood CDs on repeat. A procession of cars with DL and HR license plates inched into town. By the time you arrived you had memorised the songs, felt you were the lover forced apart from the girl whose breath turned your heart to a soaring kite. The stench of horse piss was everywhere, but no one mentioned it because they had come for a relaxing holiday, and the pictures wouldn’t have the reek. You reached midmorning, so you went to Café Coffee Day. Mom and dad sipped cappuccinos the servers took fifteen minutes to make, and you got mango cheesecake on your chin.

On your birthday, you rode horses. You were too small to get your own, so you sat in front of mom as the horse clip-clopped down the sloping road. You could see all of Mussoorie and the villages you’d passed, the scenery like liquid spilt from a cup. You passed families on horseback wearing brightly-coloured sunhats. Cameras thick as bricks bounced against their chests.

The main character in your favourite book, Chloe, had a chestnut-brown pony with white markings on its nose. Chloe lived on a sunny farm where she spent all day jumping over low wooden hurdles on horseback. You imagined riding alongside Chloe. In the illustrations, Chloe had an apple of a face and bouncy orange curls. The two of you would canter around the meadow. In the evening Farmer Ben would feed your horses hay. In this scenario, you were somehow also fair like Chloe, with blonde waves streaming as your steed galloped.

The horses took a path so narrow you couldn’t have walked on it. If they slipped, you would fall all the way down the hillside. Your heart climbed high into your chest, but the animals didn’t waver once. You reached a clearing ringed with trees. Cool breeze ruffled the sleeves of your sequinned t-shirt, and the sky glowed with impending sunset. While you skipped, looking for flowers in the ankle-length grass, mom retrieved a mini-cake from her purse. Curly white icing said Happy Birthday Sana! The three of you sat on the ground and ate the gooey cake. There were no plates or spoons, so your hands were sticky as you held onto the saddle on the way back, but you didn’t mind at all.

Six.

You wanted a themed birthday party. Tara had one —Barbie. The cake was a lilac hoop skirt in the centre of which a real doll stood. Snow White was your favourite Disney princess, so mom asked a party company to paint her and her dwarves onto a giant poster board. A costume was ordered. At night, after you went to sleep, dad said, “These parties are getting out of hand. Did you see the quote this woman gave me?” Mom shuffled the salt and pepper shakers on the dining table. “Sana won’t turn six again.”

The inside of your royal blue bodice was slightly scratchy, but you didn’t complain because you saw yourself transformed to a princess. A huge red bow sat on your head. Your grandparents oohed and aahed, and your friends’ parents said you looked divine. As you ran through the carpet of primary-coloured balloons in the community hall, you imagined you were in your royal garden, chasing a rabbit as pale turrets and arches melted into the sky behind you.

Eight.

You did not celebrate because dada passed away a week before. Dada lived in Mumbai, so you didn’t see him often, but your heart dropped when mom told you. She said it quietly, and at first you cupped a hand around your ear and said, “What?” Mom and dad were leaving for the airport. You hid behind your bedroom door and watched dad wipe his eyes. Your mind felt emptied. You had not thought fathers cried. Certainly not dad, with his cotton handkerchief folded into his shirt pocket, the laces of his Oxfords always coming loose.

Nani came to stay. It was she who told you, when you started talking of a bouncy castle and a face painter, that it wouldn’t be possible to have a party that year. “We’ll have a party at home, the two of us,” she said when she saw your face. The morning of, you dragged the plastic stool to the mirror in your parents’ bathroom. You tried to comb the way mom had taught you, undoing tangles with your fingers, but clots of hair caught in the plastic teeth.

Deepti ma’am made the announcement before first period. Everyone had to sing, and they mumbled thank yous as you handed out Zour Bombs. You played with Ria and Kavya all day. You forgot how dad had looked before he left. At six, as the sky simmered with leftover afternoon heat, you cut the cake. It was standard Black Forest. Nani carried it slowly, each foot peeking out from and retracting under her sari. Chandana cleaned in the evenings. She started the living room just as nani put the cake on the table. “Better let her finish,” nani said. You both moved around to let Chandana sweep. Dust swirled, and hair and dirt collected in the dustpan. When she was done, nani’s sole voice, low and quivery, filled the room. A honk from outside nearly drowned out the last “may God bless you.” You bent to blow out the candles.

Ten.

Ria moved away at the beginning of the year. She announced during Games, “I’m going to live in Singapore.” You, Ria and Kavya sat atop the jungle gym. The jungle gym was shaded by a large peepal tree and tucked behind the nursery classes. Few came here, so the three of you swung up the metal lattice every Games class. You said, “I want to live in Germany someday.”

“No, silly, I’m going there now. Papa visited my new school. It has computers in every class. He told me the candy stores there sell mint chocolate, sour cherry nibbles and every-flavoured beans.” Each word Ria spoke chipped away at your insides. At Ria’s going-away party, you sat next to her on the cream sofa, pizza softening in your mouth. You said, “Won’t you miss us?” without stopping to swallow. She said, “I will, but mama said I’m going to make so many new friends!” You realised you were sitting where you had dropped hot chocolate fudge the time you both made your own sundaes in the second grade. The stain was faded but still there.

After, Kavya spoke to you less and less. She didn’t want to climb the jungle gym or buy half-melted ice cream sandwiches from the canteen. She had started swimming. Everyone on the school team was tall and glowed with health. They hung out by the pool even when they didn’t have practice, which you secretly thought dumb. Sometimes during break, as you sat at your desk eating apple slices, you imagined them lounging on the benches, the lit pool casting a sheen on their faces.

When mom asked you to make a list of invitees, you wrote and cut out ‘Kavya’ many times. What if she didn’t come? What if she came and said by the pool edge on Monday, “Sana’s party was so boring”?

Mom insisted you call Kavya. “She’s one of your oldest friends!” A ribbon was braided into Kavya’s hair. She gave you a pack of scented markers. She was the last to be picked up. She sat on your desk chair, fiddling with her bracelet. You sat on the edge of your bed. You stayed like that till the doorbell rang.

Thirteen.

At the beginning of June, your friends started asking about your dress. Your new friend group sat on top of school desks, putting their shiny Nikes on the worn wood, a blatant rule violation. When they heard a teacher’s heels they would hop down lightly. You couldn’t bring yourself to join in, so you leaned against the desks in a way you hoped looked casual. When break began, someone would suggest going to the field or canteen or quadrangle. Once, you said, “Let’s go to the computer lab.” This was not an unreasonable suggestion. In the April heat, students flocked to A.C. rooms. No one moved or spoke. Your insides curdled. Eventually Tanya continued talking about her Bali trip.

“How’s this?” Mom held up a knee-length flowery chiffon with bell sleeves. You didn’t reply as you browsed the racks. You couldn’t say why, but you were relieved Dad was reading The Guardian in a coffee shop. There was one just like the dress you’d seen an Instagram model wear. It was silver with an open back, the shimmery material gathering above the butt like a cowl. You knew you were stretching it, but in your mind you saw the model – highlighted hair, towering heels, head thrown back – and took the dress off the rack anyway. Mom turned the hanger around, said, “Is this a skirt?” Finally, you settled on a black number with a cold shoulder.

An hour before meeting your friends at a French cafe, you locked yourself in the bathroom to apply the two makeup products mom had let you buy. You mimicked the wiggly motion you’d seen YouTubers do when applying mascara. You smiled at your reflection and stepped out, mouth hot as a stain. Dad sat on the couch with his laptop. He looked up, then frowned and looked away, like he did when a condom ad came on between the news. You warmed with shame and tugged at the hem you’d insisted was long enough in the store.

At the cafe you tried to make your syllables round and throaty as you ordered. Bread with crunchy shells and soft insides, croissants hiding dark chocolate in the centre. At the end you cut a cake (mille-feuille, the server said). After slices were passed around mom said, “Wait! I want a picture.” She bent so her face was level with yours. You balked. You hadn’t thought she was going to be in it. Everyone turned to dad, who held his phone up at the end of the table. He said, “Smile, kids!” Mom heard you click your tongue and said, “Vinay, don’t call them kids. They’re all grown up now.” She laughed. The croissants turned to acid in your stomach.

A lull set in. People scrolled through their phones. You listened to wisps of others’ conversations. A young couple sat in the corner. The woman wore a white top with a knot. At the knot you could see shadows, the start of breasts. You became aware of your own flat chest. With a realisation sharp as a rotting cherry in your mouth, you saw how you must look – stumbling in your heels, getting lipstick on your braces. How you must look to dad. You itched to leave the cafe with its wicker lamps and walnut tables. On the way home, dad said he was glad you were getting along so well with your friends. In the bathroom, you pulled the dress off and stuffed it in the bin.

Sixteen.

You woke to a bone-deep tiredness. You plodded to the living room sofa. Mom asked, “Nausea? Headache?” You said body-ache because it was closest. Mom brought water, Crocin, a blanket. Even turning onto your side was too much work, so you lay, a lump under your Jaipuri. A Sweet Sixteen helium balloon revolved next to the TV. You pictured dad – mom made him buy everything, including pads and vegetables – choosing the balloon at Archies and carrying it home, the purple foil bobbing like a happy child the whole way.

Mom suggested watching a movie. Dad closed the curtains and turned off the lights. She put on Cars. When you were small, you’d patted dad’s Toyota hello and goodbye for a month after watching this. The A.C. hummed in the background as McQueen raced around a dirt track. Mom sat next to you, her legs folded. Dad lay on the recliner. When it was time for cake, mom got you a bowl right there on the couch. There was no big bash, but this memory is one of your brightest.

Eighteen.

Mom said you could do anything you wanted. You imagined yourself as an old lady shuffling around in slippers, telling her children she didn’t want to celebrate her eightieth birthday. You used to worry that the people you chose to be with on your special day wouldn’t come. This was no longer a concern. They would come, these people from your school, the same way they came to slums to distribute food – dressed in simple clothes that still conveyed their superiority, bursting with their own virtue.

“Why don’t you want to celebrate?” Mom watched as you organised your paints. The wall behind your bed had three hemp ropes strung across it. The fat, white tubes hanging from them looked like grotesque fairy lights. “You’re becoming an adult, Sana,” mom said, putting a hand on your shoulder. You unclipped a tube, opened the cap and looked inside, as if something could have fallen in. Then you said quietly that it was your firm belief that birthdays are meaningless, disgusting displays of consumerism and class. The sentence surprised you as much as it did her. She left without a word. You saw you’d squeezed the tube in your hand. Cerulean paint slid down your palm.

Shanaya, Mansi and Ayush called. Before hanging up, Mansi said, “Chalo, I don’t want to keep you. I’m sure you’ve got a lot going on today.” You forced a laugh. You put the phone down and slumped in your chair. Outside, the clink of glasses, the strike of a match. Mom preparing a cake (“a small one, promise”).

After eating a few bites of ice cream cake, you asked to borrow mom’s car. She looked at the three empty bowls on the table and said yes. Dad had started teaching you how to drive. You tried hiding how excited sitting in the driver’s seat made you. Mom asked you to stay in the colony, where no one could find out that you didn’t even have a learner’s permit. You circled the block twice before approaching the gate. The guard said nothing as he opened it.

Thrill shot through your veins. You wanted to escape the sights you’d seen all your life as your parents drove you around. You reached the new road to Gurgaon. With an empty stretch laid out like grey paste, you were free to imagine yourself older, living abroad. On your way to art school, where you stippled acrylic onto a canvas in a room painted white by sunlight.

A strip of eateries had opened by the road. You pulled into the lot and parked face in because you didn’t have the guts to reverse park. The jade sign of a twenty-four seven Chaayos blinked against the oily black night. It wasn’t yet overcrowded. The air conditioning was still adequate, the buttercup-yellow chairs sitting in place. You climbed to the first floor. The masala tea spiced your tongue, warmed your hand in its earthen cup. The lighting was soft. Mom called, her voice stretched thin with worry. You said you’d be home soon. You felt no distress. Instead, a calm smooth as a pebble.

