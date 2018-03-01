Articles for the Princeton Class of 2022

Dear Class of 2022,

You’ve scoured every college confidential thread and stalked every real talk princeton post religiously in an attempt to answer the question: is Princeton the right place for me?

Princeton can often be an intimidating place. Everyone is so goddamn smart and interesting, right?! It is understandably very easy to develop feelings of inadequacy.

I mean, look at yourself. You’re probably a virgin. You haven’t competed in the Olympics. You’ve never started a company. You might not even have been born in a foreign country. You’re pathetic! How is a nobody like you expected to succeed at a place like this? Where the hell do you fit in?

If you asked Anthropology, it would probably say that the best way to assimilate to a new culture is to participate in that place’s traditions. Lucky for you, at an old-ass institution like Princeton there are ass loads of traditions to learn about and latch onto.

Traditions can sometimes be embarrassing. Sometimes, dangerous. And sometimes they even go against your most fundamental moral beliefs. But tradition is tradition and you want to belong don’t you?

We here at the Nass have compiled a list of the most popular articles from years past covering Princeton’s traditions, exposing its flaws, and offering advice on things to do before coming to Princeton.

