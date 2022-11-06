a stray cloud
passes
above our heads
as the metal
camera
captures us
in its frame
your
sun-soaked auburn
melded with gray
freshly combed
feet above
my unruly brown
curls
your
wrinkled
arm
wrapped around my
smooth one
blank
no history written
yours,
cracked porcelain
the western wall
lodged with slips
of paper
inscribed with
the hopes and dreams
of your mother
who did not make it
through the war
with the tales of
your orphaned
childhood
with righteous gentiles
who slipped
you meals
beneath
the fence
in a pot
after the sun
sank over the
Romanian countryside
with
prayer books hidden
beneath floorboards
and yellow stars sewn
to your lapels
four mother tongues
and three countries
a war-torn nomad
with arms
that wrap
around mine
your stories traversing
the humid air between us
the flash captures
our bodies
in eternal film