Academic Texts
Mae M. Ngai | Impossible Subjects: Illegal Aliens and the Making of Modern America
Gale E. Yee | “She Stood in Tears Among the Alien Corn”: Ruth, the Perpetual Foreigner and Model Minority
Journalism
Jiayang Fan | How My Mother and I Became Chinese Propaganda | Chronicles of a Bubble-Tea Addict
Anne Anlin Cheng | The Dehumanizing Logic of All the ‘Happy Ending’ Jokes
Viet Thanh Nguyen | Canon Fodder
Literature
Essays
Jia Tolentino | Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion
Fiction
lê thị diễm thúy | The Gangster We Are All Looking For
Khaled Hosseini | The Kite Runner
- F. Kuang | The Poppy War
- Zamora Linmark | Rolling the R’s
Ling Ma | Severance
Haruki Murakami | Norwegian Wood
Linda Sue Park | A Single Shard
Amy Tan | The Joy Luck Club
Graphic Novel
Miné Okubo | Citizen 13660
Memoir
Meena Alexander | Fault Lines
Theresa Hak Kyung Cha | Dictee
Maxine Hong Kingston | The Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts
Adeline Yen Mah | Falling Leaves: The Memoir of an Unwanted Chinese Daughter
Michelle Zauner | Crying in H Mart: A Memoir (Full novel available April 20, but here is a New Yorker snippet)
Non-Fiction
Gaiutra Bahadur | Coolie Woman: The Odyssey of Indenture
Poetry
Ai | Killing Floor | Additional Poems
K-Ming Chang | Symmetry
Chen Chen | Poplar Street
Franny Choi | Poems
Him Mark Lai, Genny Lim, and Judy Yung | Island Poetry and History of Chinese Immigrants on Angel Island 1910-1940
Li-Young Lee | Persimmons
Diana Khoi Nguyen | Ghost Of
Short Fiction
Jhumpa Lahiri | Interpreter of Maladies
Fashion
Calista Lee | Made in China Factory
Film
Lee Isaac Chung | Minari
Yeon Sang-ho | Train to Busan
Lulu Wang | The Farewell
Music
Jeet Gannguli and Arijit Singh | Kamoshiyan
Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) | Everyone Wants to Love You
Mitski | Bury Me at Makeout Creek | Washing Machine Heart
Guru Randhawa and Pitbull | Slowly Slowly
Shintaro Sakamoto | This World Should Be More Wonderful
Harrdy Sandhu | Kya Baat Ay
Ved Sharma | Malang
Arijit Singh | Baaton Ko Teri | with Mithoon Sanam Re
Yuna and Jhené Aiko | Used To Love You
Photography
Corky Lee | Untitled Photo Essay
Podcast
Ocean Vuong | [Unedited] Ocean Vuong with Krista Tippett
Theater
David Henry Hwang | M. Butterfly
Lloyd Suh | The Chinese Lady
Video Games
Pixel (Daisuke Amaya) | Cave Story
Derek Yu | Spelunky
One thought on “APIDA Creator List”