Academic Texts

Mae M. Ngai | Impossible Subjects: Illegal Aliens and the Making of Modern America

Gale E. Yee | “She Stood in Tears Among the Alien Corn”: Ruth, the Perpetual Foreigner and Model Minority

 

Journalism

Jiayang Fan | How My Mother and I Became Chinese Propaganda | Chronicles of a Bubble-Tea Addict

Anne Anlin Cheng | The Dehumanizing Logic of All the ‘Happy Ending’ Jokes

Viet Thanh Nguyen | Canon Fodder

 

Literature

Essays

Jia Tolentino | Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion

 

Fiction

lê thị diễm thúy | The Gangster We Are All Looking For

Khaled Hosseini | The Kite Runner

  1. F. Kuang | The Poppy War
  2. Zamora Linmark | Rolling the R’s

Ling Ma | Severance

Haruki Murakami | Norwegian Wood

Linda Sue Park | A Single Shard

Amy Tan | The Joy Luck Club

 

Graphic Novel

Miné Okubo | Citizen 13660

 

Memoir

Meena Alexander | Fault Lines

Theresa Hak Kyung Cha | Dictee

Maxine Hong Kingston | The Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts

Adeline Yen Mah | Falling Leaves: The Memoir of an Unwanted Chinese Daughter

Michelle Zauner | Crying in H Mart: A Memoir (Full novel available April 20, but here is a New Yorker snippet)

 

Non-Fiction

Gaiutra Bahadur | Coolie Woman: The Odyssey of Indenture

 

Poetry

Ai | Killing Floor | Additional Poems

K-Ming Chang | Symmetry

Chen Chen | Poplar Street

Franny Choi | Poems

Him Mark Lai, Genny Lim, and Judy Yung | Island Poetry and History of Chinese Immigrants on Angel Island 1910-1940

Li-Young Lee | Persimmons

Diana Khoi Nguyen | Ghost Of

 

Short Fiction

Jhumpa Lahiri | Interpreter of Maladies

 

Fashion

Calista Lee | Made in China Factory

 

Film

Lee Isaac Chung | Minari

Yeon Sang-ho | Train to Busan

Lulu Wang | The Farewell

 

Music

beabadoobee

Jeet Gannguli and Arijit Singh | Kamoshiyan

Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) | Everyone Wants to Love You

Joji

Mitski | Bury Me at Makeout Creek | Washing Machine Heart 

mxmtoon

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull | Slowly Slowly

Shintaro Sakamoto | This World Should Be More Wonderful

Harrdy Sandhu | Kya Baat Ay

Ved Sharma | Malang

Arijit Singh | Baaton Ko Teri | with Mithoon Sanam Re

Yuna and Jhené Aiko | Used To Love You

 

Photography

Corky Lee | Untitled Photo Essay

 

Podcast

Ocean Vuong | [Unedited] Ocean Vuong with Krista Tippett

 

Theater

David Henry Hwang | M. Butterfly

Lloyd Suh | The Chinese Lady

 

Video Games

Pixel (Daisuke Amaya) | Cave Story

Derek Yu | Spelunky

